Ingredion Incorporated and Lantmännen have entered into a long-term collaboration, beginning with the fulfillment of European market needs for competitive, sustainably sourced pea protein isolates and various facets of sales, product innovation and process enhancement.

Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leading player in agriculture, bioenergy, food and ingredients. Lantmännen will invest more than €100 million ($105.38 million) in a factory in Sweden, while partnering with Ingredion to develop a differentiated portfolio of plant-based protein isolates based on yellow peas. Construction of the production plant will be completed in 2027.

“By joining forces with Lantmännen, we are expanding our footprint in the European market,” says Mike O’Riordan, Ingredion’s senior vice president of texture and healthful solutions in EMEA. “This marks a significant milestone in our strategy to solidify our position as a global leader in the plant-based protein industry. This partnership allows us to leverage our combined strengths to deliver superior, sustainably sourced pea protein isolates that meet the evolving needs of the global market.”

“Partnering with Ingredion is a game-changer for us,” adds Lars-Gunnar Edh, executive vice president of the Lantmännen Energy Sector and CEO of Lantmännen Biorefineries. “Ingredion’s extensive market reach and deep expertise in process engineering and product development perfectly complements our vertically integrated production capabilities. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the plant-based protein market with innovative, high-quality pea protein isolates.”