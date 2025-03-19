Stampede Culinary Partners Unveils Test Kitchens to Accelerate Innovation and Consistency

Stampede Culinary Partners, Inc. opened test kitchens at its production facilities in Sunland Park, N.M., and Alma, Ga., enhancing the company’s capacity to develop, test and refine food solutions for its customer base.

With a combined investment of over $3 million, these facilities replicate the company’s first test kitchen in Bridgeview, Ill., and are designed to offer an immersive, hands-on product-testing environment for its customers and partners.

“We’re creating a seamless, rapid response experience for our customers,” says Brock Furlong, president and CEO of Stampede Culinary Partners. “When clients visit, they can see their products cooked exactly as they would prepare them, providing immediate reassurance about quality and performance.”

These test kitchens are built to replicate customer processes and environments. Equipped with modern culinary tools, such as Rational ovens and high-capacity woks, Stampede’s research and development (R&D) team simulates the exact heating and cooking methods that customers use in their own operations. By mirroring each client’s cooking equipment, from char grills and flattops to TurboChef ovens, Stampede ensures that each product performs consistently and meets quality expectations.

“TurboChef ovens have become a mainstay in many restaurant kitchens due to their fast cooking times and convenience,” says Roger Waysok, corporate R&D chef at Stampede Culinary Partners. “These ovens mimic the functionality of an air fryer on a much larger scale and without the smoke output, making them ideal for busy, space-limited kitchens.”

The test kitchens are instrumental in maintaining quality control, particularly in multi-location production. Each facility is equipped to perform hourly product tests across all lines, enabling teams to monitor product quality with precision.

This additional test kitchen capacity also allows customers to work shoulder to shoulder with Stampede Culinary Partners to create, preview and experience their products firsthand. In an environment that is becoming more demanding on timelines, the company can eliminate delays in sampling to deliver efficient, custom solutions at each facility.

“By investing in these versatile test kitchens, Stampede is operationally ready to adapt to new culinary tools and develop tailored solutions for our clients,” says Lee Koepke, VP of operational integration at Stampede Culinary Partners. “If we see a shift in market preferences, we can integrate new equipment and methods across our locations to keep our customers ahead of the curve.”

As the food industry continues to evolve, with increasing emphasis on consistent quality and efficient production, Stampede’s test kitchens will serve as central innovation hubs. These spaces provide the tools and technology necessary to explore product solutions, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of culinary innovation.

Furlong is set to speak during the Food Automation & Manufacturing Symposium and Expo, set for April 14-16 in Tampa, Fla. Visit the event website to learn more and register.