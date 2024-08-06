Stampede Culinary Partners, Inc. announced that it has add to its production facility at the Stampede Sunland Park, N.M., location with the installation of three new commercial sous vide ovens. The company says that over the last half-decade it has increased its sous vide cook capacity for high-quality protein food products to offer greater culinary efficiency and innovation through technology. This addition brings Stampede's overall sous vide food production capacity to more than 170 million pounds annually.

"These new ovens reflect the future at Stampede Culinary Partners," says Brock Furlong, President and CEO of Stampede Culinary Partners. "Having researched the state of sous vide and its proven benefits at scale, our team is excited to advance our capacity to serve new opportunities with sous vide solutions."

The new ovens at the Sunland Park location are state-of-the-art six-truck, dual-purpose ovens, meaning that they have the capability of both smoking and sous vide cooking. Each oven is designed to meet the large-scale food production needs with versatility and quality control for culinary professionals. The sous vide cooking method integrates traditional convection capabilities with the sous vide steam bath technique which allows for precise cooking and rapid, high-volume production. Built-in precision controls ensure exact temperatures, guaranteeing consistent results batch after batch.

Stampede's sous vide offerings currently include beef, poultry, pork, prepared meals, gourmet pet food, alternative proteins and vegan options.



