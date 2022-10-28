CoreFX Ingredients and Natures Crops have partnered to launch a new plant-based Omega powder, 70GA Dry Ahiflower Oil. The product is a propriety seed oil of Nature Crops that it says contains more biologically advanced omegas than any other natural plant source.

The Ahiflower crop is regeneratively grown by independently qualified farmers. The company states that this is to ensure purity and traceability. The oil is rich in omega-3 stearidonic acid (SDA) and omega-6 gamma linolenic acid (GLA), which supports the heart, brain, skin and immune health. CoreFX and Natures Crops states the product delivers similar health advantages of fish oil, evening primrose oil, olive oil and flax seed oil.

CoreFX’s 70GA Dry Ahiflower oil is free-flowing and uniform in consistency, which is said to create a smooth and rich mouth-feel without compromising end-user product sensory attributes. The product delivers the nutritional benefits of an oil-based omega product in the form of a powder formula. 70GA Dry Ahiflower® Oil is also free from all FDA listed allergens and suitable for vegetarian and vegan-friendly diets.