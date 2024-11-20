Lancaster Colony Corporation, owner of T. Marzetti, announced its planned acquisition of a sauce and dressing production facility in Atlanta, Ga., from Winland Foods, Inc.

This asset purchase transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, with a purchase price of approximately $75 million. The production facility accounts for a total of approximately 300,000 sq. ft, of which approximately 250,000 sq. ft. are designated for manufacturing.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement to acquire this production facility as an important strategic addition to our manufacturing network," says Lancaster Colony CEO David A. Ciesinki. "This facility will benefit our core sauce and dressing operations through improved operational efficiency, incremental capacity, and closer proximity to certain core customers while enhancing our manufacturing network from a business continuity standpoint. We evaluated several scenarios to support our continued growth and determined this asset purchase to be the most practical and cost-effective solution for our long-term business needs. We look forward to welcoming the plant employees to the Marzetti team.”