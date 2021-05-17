T. Marzetti is expanding its Horse Cave, Kentucky, processing facility by an extra 184,500 square feet after a recent groundbreaking ceremony. The facility manufactures salad dressings, sauces and other foods for retail and foodservice markets. The expansion will provide additional manufacturing space and include new equipment to increase dressing and sauce production, new processing kitchens, and several packaging lines to meet growing customer demand. The expansion is expected to be complete in the summer of 2022 and will create over 200 jobs for the region.

The project will also include four new ingredient tanks, multiple new pump skids, five new high shear kitchens, one new cook kitchen, two new bottle fillers running at speeds up to 400 bottles per minute, new clean-in-place (CIP) system for cleaning all new equipment, and new labeling, case packing, and robotic palletizing capabilities. Gray is overseeing design and construction of the expansion.

About T. Marzetti (A Lancaster Colony Company)

T. Marzetti Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation, is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Our retail brands include Marzetti, New York Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Reames, Flatout, Angelic Bakehouse, and Bantam Bagels, in addition to exclusive license agreements for Olive Garden dressings, Chick-fil-A sauces and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. Our foodservice business supplies many of the top restaurant chains in the United States.

At T. Marzetti, our mission is to be The Better Food Company: Better people, that make better products, in a better corporate culture, that work in unison to make the world a better place. Led by our purpose, To Nourish Growth with All that We Do, our more than 3,000 team members are dedicated to innovative and quality products as well as superior service and value for our customers.