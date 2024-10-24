Stratas Foods, LLC has signed an agreement to acquire AAK Foodservice Hillside, a New Jersey-based facility.

This strategic acquisition is expected to close in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions. Stratas Foods says the addition of AAK Foodservice Hillside aligns with its long-term growth objectives, particularly within the value-added oils, dressings, sauces and mayonnaise (DSM) categories.

This acquisition enhances Stratas’ manufacturing capabilities in the Northeast, complementing its existing Englewood, N.J. site and establishing a stronger operational foundation to serve customers. The Hillside facility will allow Stratas to broaden its product offerings and expand its footprint in key markets.

“The acquisition of AAK Foodservice Hillside underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint and capabilities in the Northeast,” says Stratas Foods CEO Erik Heggen. “Along with our Englewood, N.J. site, AAK Foodservice Hillside fortifies a robust platform that empowers us to grow with our customers today and well into the future. At Stratas, our team is fiercely focused on redefining what is possible to help our customers thrive. Together, our Hillside and Englewood locations are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders alike.”

Stratas identified the Northeast as a prime region for growth across all product segments, with a focus on the value-added oils and DSM categories. The company says the addition of AAK Foodservice Hillside would provide Stratas with a manufacturing platform to introduce new specialty products, such as butter-flavored oils, and expand its branded Admiration business.

Expanding from eight to nine manufacturing facilities across the U.S. would also support additional capacity across all product categories, enabling Stratas to continue driving growth and innovation.

Upon completion of the transaction, employees of AAK Foodservice Hillside will become part of the Stratas Foods team. Stratas will partner with the Hillside team over the following months, ensuring a smooth transition.