Furlani Foods has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cole's Quality Foods, joining two brands in the garlic bread category.

Furlani produces garlic breads, including garlic Texas toast, loaves, rolls, breadsticks, bread knots, and related products. The company’s pre-acquisition network includes three facilities located in Mississauga, Ontario, and Oak Creek, Wis. The company’s products are sold at national retailers under the Furlani brand, and as private label and food service brands. Furlani is also the number one brand of pre-packaged garlic breads in Canada.

Founded in 1943, Cole’s Quality Foods introduced frozen garlic bread to the North American market and has continued to innovate in the frozen bakery category, launching products such as twisted and cheese-filled garlic breadsticks. Cole’s operates production facilities in Muskegon, Mich., and North Liberty, Iowa. Its branded products are sold at U.S. retailers under the Cole’s brand.

The company believes combining these two brands and the collective production capabilities will drive efficiencies and innovation that benefit consumers. The company will continue to operate as Furlani Foods with the current CEO, Jonathan Kawaja. The operations center will remain in Mississauga, Ontario.

“We are proud to bring Cole’s, its brand and its long history into the Furlani family,” Kawaja says. “Combining these companies means we can bring our customers an expanded product line, greater capacity and improved service. It supports our ability to grow, ensuring a bright future.”

Following normal regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

“This acquisition is a combination of two enduring, family-founded companies and trusted consumer brands,” says Cole’s CEO Scott Devon. “We are aligned on dedication to customer service, quality, innovation, and sustainability. This is good news for the future of the company, our customers, and ultimately our consumers.”



