Scrutinizing the details to minimize the risk of washdown motor ingress

A bottom-line factor for food processing operations

high-pressure, high-temperature washdowns

Photo credit: Regal Rexnord

November 22, 2024
Electric motors in food processing endure harsh conditions due to strict FDA sanitation standards, involving high-pressure, high-temperature washdowns with caustic cleaning agents. Their maintenance varies depending on installation positions, affecting exposure to these conditions. Ensuring motor longevity is vital, as downtime directly impacts revenue. The primary cause of motor failure is ingress—water, chemicals, or debris penetrating the motor, leading to corrosion and potential production halts. This white paper examines maintenance challenges, highlights manufacturing methods to limit ingress, and explores innovative designs that enhance motor durability, ensuring continuous operation and reducing costly disruptions in food processing environments.

