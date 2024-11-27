Process equipment manufacturer Volkmann recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its manufacturing center expansion.

By adding 48,437 sq. ft. to its global headquarters in Soest, Germany, Volkmann aims to increase production capacity and shorten lead times to meet demand for its pneumatic vacuum conveying systems, vibrating feeders, bulk bag unloaders and other companion bulk material handling equipment. The plant expansion is to be completed and operational during 2025.

The new facility is to integrate design engineering, manufacturing, assembly, quality control, shipping and other operations under one roof for greater production efficiency. Lead times for conveyor orders to North America are to be cut down to approximately eight-to-10 weeks as standard.

The expansion will house a testing laboratory featuring fully operating, full-size pneumatic vacuum conveying systems and auxiliary equipment for material, product formulation and factory acceptance testing that simulates a variety of process conditions. A training and education center for hosting technical seminars and other events is also under construction.

The company operates a similar test laboratory in its North American headquarters in Bristol, Pa. Pneumatic vacuum conveying systems and companion spare parts are also stocked for quick delivery to the United States, Mexico and Canada.