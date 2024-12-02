The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released guidance with revisions to the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Voluntary Qualified Importer Program (VQIP). VQIP offers importers who achieve and maintain a high level of control over the safety and security of their supply chains expedited review and importation of human and animal foods into the U.S. These updates are intended to streamline processes, enhance flexibility, and elevate the overall efficiency of the program.

Through the updates, the FDA is implementing a revised inspection approach, strategically designed to optimize program efficiency by leveraging other oversight activities, which may reduce user fees.

Additionally, participants now have the flexibility to add new foreign suppliers and foods to their existing program throughout the fiscal year, allowing them to access more benefits through their program. To support participants in obtaining a facility certificate from an accredited certification body under the Accredited Third-Party Certification Program (TPP), the FDA is also extending the deadline for submitting the notice of intent to participate and application.

Expedited entry through VQIP incentivizes importers to adopt a robust system of supply chain management and further benefits public health by allowing the FDA to focus its resources on food entries that pose a higher risk to public health. These updates, which are effective immediately, build on feedback from stakeholders to support and streamline the process for participation.

All interested food importers can take advantage of the benefits of VQIP, which can include: