PPG has completed the sale of its silicas products business for approximately $310 million in pre-tax proceeds to QEMETICA, a Poland-based manufacturer of soda ash, silicates and other specialty chemicals.

PPG’s silicas products business manufactured and supplied precipitated silica products to major companies around the world. In 2023, the silica products business represented between 1-2% of PPG’s total net sales.

The transaction includes PPG’s precipitated silicas manufacturing facilities in Lake Charles, La., and Delfzijl, The Netherlands. In addition, QEMETICA will lease silicas manufacturing and research and development operations at PPG sites in Barberton, Ohio and Monroeville, Pa., respectively. The silicas products business is led by about 400 employees.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction with QEMETICA, and I want to thank the silicas products business employees for their dedication and commitment to the business and to PPG customers throughout the years,” says Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer.

QEMETICA’s growth strategy focuses on building a global presence through strategic acquisitions and expansion of operations beyond Europe, aiming to diversify its portfolio and tap into new markets.

The transaction is the result of PPG’s evaluation of strategic alternatives for the business, which was first announced on Jan. 9, 2024. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as PPG’s financial advisor and Hogan Lovells served as its legal advisor.