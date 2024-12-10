SunOpta has launched SOWN Oat Cold Foaming Cream at Amazon and at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide.

Also available at Whole Foods, the Oat Cold Foaming Cream offers a plant-based option to make cold brew or iced coffee beverages more decadent. With notes of vanilla and velvety viscosity, SOWN’s Oat Cold Foaming Cream is ready to sit on top of coffee after 30 seconds of frothing.

SOWN Oat Cold Foaming Cream is also Non-GMO Project Certified, Gluten Free Certified and Kosher Certified.

“We’re very proud to introduce SOWN Oat Cold Foaming Cream to Amazon and Sprouts customers, giving them a simple and affordable way to enjoy the coffeehouse treats they love in the convenience of their own homes,” says Chad Hagen, chief customer officer, SunOpta. “With cold foam becoming the fastest-growing add-on at national coffee shops, our high-quality, plant-based Oat Cold Foaming Cream is the perfect solution that brings the café experience to kitchens nationwide, making it effortless to enjoy these delicious coffee treats whenever you crave a moment of indulgence.”