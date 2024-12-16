Vacuum Interrupters, manufacturer of replacement vacuum interrupters, pole assemblies, parts and components for medium-voltage vacuum circuit breakers and contactors, introduces the RVI-WL-35558 replacement vacuum interrupter.

This direct fit-and-function replacement unit for S&C and Square D WL-35558 vacuum interrupters meets original equipment ratings and is intended for use in S&C Type FVR and Square D SVR and VR vacuum circuit breakers. The RVI-WL-35558 is built to provide high-voltage insulation, high cumulative and breaking capacity, internal torsion control and a vacuum seal thanks to its fine alumina ceramic.

The replacement vacuum interrupter offers 2000 A RMS-rated current, 15 kV RMS maximum voltage, 95 kV peak impulse withstand, and 20 kA RMS-rated short-circuit breaking current.

No modification is required for proper installation and operation in the existing S&C Type FVR and Square D SVR and VR vacuum circuit breakers. Vacuum Interrupters can also provide assembly components and mounting hardware to aid in installation and shorten downtime.