Grote Company’s new Ultramatic Pizza Slicer is a pendulum-style slicer designed for high-production volume. It can slice whole patterns up to 12 in. with a single stroke.

The Ultramatic Pizza Slicer can slice and place toppings, including pepperoni and other meats, at a rate of up to 45 pizzas per minute per lane, with three to four lanes of capacity.

The slicer requires only one operator and features a compact footprint and ergonomic loading design. Its pendulum slicing functionality features a gravity feed and Grote’s patented AccuBand blade system.

The new Ultramatic slicer provides an alternative to the Peppamatic, the machine Jim Grote designed to found Grote Company more than 50 years ago.