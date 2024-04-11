DIGIORNO has launched the Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pizza, combining the crispiness of thin crust with the melty cheese of stuffed crust.

Hitting shelves this season, this new pizza comes in three varieties:

Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza is loaded with meaty goodness spread from side to side.

Margherita Pizza is covered in diced Roma tomatoes and basil and topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses.

Pepperoni Pizza features Mike's Hot Honey to give the perfect mash-up of sweet and spicy – each box comes with a packet to pour on top.

"As the reigning experts in pizza crust, we pride ourselves on offering the best and most innovative pizzas to our loyal fans and ultimate 'za lovers," says Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DIGIORNO. "With the continued rise in thin crust as a top crust choice amongst consumers and the ongoing love of cheese, our culinary team wanted to combine the goodness of both to create a new innovation that delivers a crisp crunch with melty cheese that comes straight from your oven."

The Margherita and Pepperoni and Sausage varieties are available now at select retailers nationwide, while the Pepperoni with Mike's Hot Honey rolls out to frozen aisles in June 2024. All will be available at a suggested retail price of $8.99.