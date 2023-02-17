Grote Company, a manufacturer of food slicing and assembly equipment, announced that Jack Grote has accepted the role of lifecycle leader for all Grote Company brands. This new role encompasses coordinating the execution of the company's Lifecycle Business Strategy, an initiative being launched to bring programs and services beyond equipment solutions to all customers across the Grote family of brands.

In his new position, Grote will be responsible for the development and execution of support customers of all divisions, including PFI and Vanmark, with offerings to maintain and optimize their equipment purchases. Previously, he served as sales manager at Vanmark.

“Grote Company is introducing its Lifecycle Business Strategy in response to food processors who have told us that they’re challenged to find enough skilled technical and maintenance talent,” says Bob Grote, chief executive officer, Grote Company. “Our customers are looking to us as a supplier to provide full-service offerings with their equipment purchases. We hope to make their lives easier with our new programs by streamlining installation, getting equipment running faster, and ensuring all machines are operating smoothly to avoid costly downtime and disruptions.”

“I’m enthusiastic about what the future holds for Grote Company,” said Jack Grote, lifecycle leader, Grote Company. “Heading up our new Lifecycle Business Strategy allows me to assist our customers in ways that will help them be more successful. It allows us to build a closer partnership with our customers. They rely on Grote Company, Vanmark, and PFI for solutions – now they can also rely on us to provide services to support their investment over the long haul.”



