ProFab, a millwright, mechanical, and process piping supplier and installer, has rebranded as part of its acquisition by the Grote Company Family of Brands.

“The Grote Company Family of Brands continues to grow as we welcomed ProFab into the fold this past year,” says Bob Grote, chief executive officer, Grote Company. “While the ProFab rebrand changes its look, what doesn’t change is its dedication to supporting meat and poultry processors with quick services and fabrication.”

ProFab provides millwrighting, process piping, mechanical and installation services, specializing in projects that require a fast turnaround. With decades of experience in food processing plants and now part of the Grote Company Family of Brands, ProFab can scale up and collaborate with its sister companies to support projects of any size across the U.S.

ProFab will showcase a running dumper, hopper and conveyor system at IPPE, set for Jan. 20-30 in Atlanta, Georgia.