Grote Company, a manufacturer of food slicing and assembly equipment, has acquired ProFab, a food industry conveyor manufacturer, millwright and process piping supplier and installer.

“Grote Company’s acquisition of ProFab adds to our ever-growing family of brands,” says Bob Grote, chief executive officer of Grote Company. “ProFab’s focus on the poultry industry and suite of services allows us to expand into new markets within the food processing industry. We’re pleased to welcome ProFab to the fold.”

Grote will integrate ProFab into its brands over the next several months. ProFab will remain a standalone operation in Springdale, Arkansas.

Each of Grote Company’s strategic purchases has positioned it as a leading food processing equipment supplier to the world's industrial food market. Acquisitions include PFI, Vanmark, Advanced Food Technology, GME International and Pizzamatic.