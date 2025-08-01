Grote Company Family of Brands Acquires McCabe’s Mechanical Service

The Grote Company Family of Brands recently acquired McCabe’s Mechanical Service.

McCabe’s specializes in designing, building and installing conveyor belt systems for multiple industries, with experience in the poultry industry, working with customers such as Amick Farms, Gerber’s Amish Farm, Case Farms and Georges Inc.

“Adding McCabe’s Mechanical Service to our Grote Company Family of Brands allows us to expand mechanical and millwright services for our meat and poultry customers in the Northeast region,” says Bob Grote, chief executive officer of Grote Company. “As a longstanding, family-owned business known for its exceptional work, we feel McCabe’s fits perfectly into our brands.”

In addition to building and servicing conveyor belt systems, McCabe’s provides welding, modular belting, piping installation and other services. With Grote’s clientele in the poultry industry continuing to grow, the acquisition adds resources and support in the Northeast region.

“McCabe’s Mechanical Service prides itself on putting customers’ needs first,” says Allen McCabe, owner and president of McCabe’s Mechanical Service. “By selecting another privately owned, family-run business to continue our legacy, we know the company will be in good hands as ownership transitions to the Grote Company Family of Brands. The acquisition allows us to bring additional capabilities to our existing customers while continuing to grow.”

McCabe will stay on in his role as president to guide the company during the transition.