Horizon Family Brands Acquires Maple Hill Creamery

Horizon Family Brands has acquired Maple Hill Creamery, bringing together two names in organic dairy.

Horizon says the acquisition expands its portfolio, strengthens its presence across retail channels and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable products.

"This acquisition represents an exciting step forward for Horizon as we continue to advance our strategic objectives and invest in better-for-you brands," says Tyler Holm, CEO of Horizon Family Brands. "Maple Hill's expertise in grass-fed organic dairy and impressive growth across customers and channels complement Horizon's capabilities and vision for the future. Together, we will be better positioned to serve our customers, support our farmers and suppliers and drive innovation and growth in the organic dairy industry."

Horizon and Maple Hill will ensure operational continuity for consumers, farmers, customers and other partners as Maple Hill is integrated into Horizon's portfolio of better-for-you brands. Leadership teams from both organizations are committed to retaining the strengths of both companies while unlocking new opportunities for shared success.

"Joining forces with Horizon is an incredible opportunity to amplify Maple Hill's mission and impact,” says Jim Hau, president and CEO of Maple Hill Creamery. “This partnership is about more than growth. It's about shared values, supporting sustainable farming practices, and delivering the highest quality 100% grass-fed organic dairy products to consumers. We see this as a great opportunity to build a stronger future for the organic dairy space through the enhancement and growth of the Maple Hill grass-fed organic product offering."