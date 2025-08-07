Horizon Organic Dairy LLC Changes Name to Horizon Family Brands

Horizon Family Brands plans to build a portfolio of better-for-you products, with Horizon Organic and Wallaby as heritage brands. Horizon Family Brands is ready to expand its portfolio.

Horizon Organic and Wallaby operate under the belief that doing business and good should coexist and can be mutually beneficial. Horizon Organic and Wallaby will continue to evolve within Horizon Family Brands.

In April 2024, Horizon Organic and Wallaby were acquired by Platinum Equity. Horizon Organic and Wallaby were attractive brands to Platinum, as they both offer organic and value-added products, which are driving growth in dairy categories. There is an opportunity to build on the legacy of these brands and support the next generation of Horizon Family Brands.

“We are excited to nurture and grow the two terrific brands that we have in Horizon Organic and Wallaby, while also actively pursuing the addition of other better-for-you brands that align with the portfolio we aspire to build,” says Tyler Holm, chief executive officer of Horizon Family Brands. “Ideally, in the next three to five years, our portfolio will consist of additional, similar brands.”

Beyond business growth, Horizon Organic and Wallaby remain committed to the planet and creating a better tomorrow for all. In August 2024, both brands achieved B Corp Certification, which builds on the commitment to meet standards of social and environmental impact, transparency and accountability. This involved establishing baselines and goals around material sustainability metrics, as well as engaging employees to ensure that being a B Corp is not just a tagline but is integrated in daily decision-making.

“We are proud to build on the legacy of Horizon Organic and Wallaby to foster the next generation of Horizon Family Brands,” Holm continues. “Our mission is to inspire healthier living through purposeful wellness brands, so that we can nourish families as they move through various stages of life. Through strategic growth of our portfolio in the years to come, our vision is to be a leading better-for-you food and beverage company.”

Horizon Family Brands is guided by the belief that healthier living nourishes the collective potential for good. The intention is for Horizon Family Brands to grow through innovation and acquisition opportunities. There’s an opportunity to build on the heritage of dairy and expand into other better-for-you offerings in adjacent categories.

Horizon Organic is the largest organic milk and dairy brand in the U.S. Horizon Organic’s products can be found on the shelves of more than 45,000 stores coast-to-coast.

Wallaby is inspired by Australian yogurt and delivers certified-organic yogurt, including simple ingredients, high protein and a creamy taste experience. Wallaby has expanded distribution in the natural channel and is focusing on attracting new consumers with its creamy taste.

Horizon Family Brands is headquartered in Broomfield, Colo., and led by a leadership team with a passion for the organic and better-for-you food and beverage industry. Horizon Family Brands’ team strives to inspire positive changes across its employees, brands, partners and the people who enjoy its products.