Grote Co. has announced three promotions as part of its Lifecycle Management initiative. This supports customers across all of its divisions, including technical service; installation and commissioning; training; new equipment start-up packages; spare parts; and preventative maintenance.

Danny Friend has been promoted to lifecycle leader, while continuing leading the product support group. In this new role, he will work with Jack H. Grote to define offerings, implement them across Grote’s U.S. and UK teams, and work with customers and internal teams to sell and perform maintenance.

KP Hoamvongsor has been promoted to lifecycle engineer/technical leader, and will continue to serve as technical leader and field service team mentor. His primary focus will be to support and implement lifecycle initiatives and solutions at key accounts. He will report to Friend.

Tanner Adams has been promoted to the role of aftermarket operations leader. He will act as technical/field service team manager, optimizing processes, technology and team knowledge to execute field service. He will continue to report to Andy Schneider, director of sales.

“As we continue to build Grote Co.’s Lifecycle Management offerings, I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Danny, KP and Tanner to these new roles,” says Jack H. Grote, lifecycle leader.



