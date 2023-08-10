Nelson-Jameson, a dairy and food processing industry, continues expanding its Commercial Development Department with three development and sales-focused leaders. The company has strengthened its managerial structure across all departments this year, and the commercial team expansion aligns with the firm’s growing customer footprint across the country. Because of the company’s Nelson-Jameson provides ongoing relationship management beyond the point of sale, it sought commercial leaders who excel in both growth-focused development and customer care.

The new managers will lead commercial development and expansion in their respective areas:

Dakonya Freis—Vice President of Commercial Development

Freis brings over 20 years of experience at Nelson-Jameson to her position as vice president of commercial development, including five years as vice president of product management & marketing where she has identified process improvements and had overseen the product management and marketing departments. In her new role, she is responsible for developing new avenues of commercial growth, streamlining business processes and collaborating with customers and suppliers to bring value-added solutions to the food and beverage industry.

Jason Huff—Commercial Executive Director – West

Jason leads the relationship management across the company’s Western United States territory as Commercial Executive Director – West. Based out of Nelson-Jameson’s newest distribution center in Jerome, ID, opening later this year, Huff will develop regional sales targets and support company-wide key sales execution. He will also coach and mentor sales, technical and commercial teams to reach determined goals. Jason Huff has an in-depth understanding of the supplier ecosystem and knowledge of how to build deep-rooted strategic customer partnerships from experience in past roles spanning 25 years in cheese/whey production, dairy processing and corporate food & safety sanitation.