The Nelson-Jameson Family of Companies has announced new leadership positions across marketing, sales and operations as part of a companywide expansion.

Mat Bartkowiak has been named vice president of corporate responsibility and development. He is a Nelson-Jameson veteran with multiple years of management experience at the company. In his new role, Bartkowiak will collaborate with suppliers and manufacturers, customers, academic leaders, trade groups and regulatory authorities to develop and implement programs that contribute to growth, education and service to the food industry. His previous experience as a tenured professor informs his research and outreach efforts with these external partners. He also will work on areas of industry demand in line with company strategy, including ESG, food safety and environmental stewardship.

Shawn Kitchner has been appointed vice president of operations & logistics. His primary responsibilities include executive-level leadership and guidance to the organization’s operational and logistics activities across its facilities. In addition, he is responsible for organizing day-to-day warehousing, shipping, receiving, inventory control and trucking operations while developing and implementing growth plans. Kitchner draws from his formal education and prior background in mechanical engineering in his new role.

Kara Lineal will serve as vice president of marketing, a newly-created position. She has more than 20 years of experience and leadership roles at various global retailers, marketing brands including Champion, Spalding, Jockey and Hummer. In her new role, Lineal will develop and implement growth plans, manage B2B marketing, oversee brand management, including internal and external communications, and lead E-commerce and digital delivery initiatives.

With more than 12 years of experience in various roles at Nelson-Jameson, Kevin Van Ornum brings knowledge of the company’s direct product lines to his new position as vice president of direct sales. He manages the product department’s supplier and customer relationships and initiatives and supports the packaging, ingredients and chemical product lines management team.

Devon Vogel has been named vice president of customer solutions. She began her career at the company as an intern and worked her way up to higher roles over 14 years. In her new role, Vogel is responsible for identifying and leading business development strategies for Nelson-Jameson’s product and service offerings.



