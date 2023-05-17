Nelson-Jameson, Inc. has announced Peter Kempe will serve as senior vice president strategy and business development - ingredients, as part of a firmwide expansion.

Kempe brings three decades of experience to his new role, including 28 years at DSM, where he rose up through the ranks. In his new role, Kempe’s focus will be on relationship building with business partners and principals across the dairy industry and additional food industry segments. Kempe will lead the development and execution of business growth strategies for the ingredients division, including sourcing, partnership management and go-to-market programming. Additionally, he will collaborate with product management and procurement teams in sourcing to ensure supplier integrity, maintain standards of ingredient access and quality, and streamline supply/demand/delivery operations.

“Peter possesses the rare combination of deep expertise in the global food ingredient and flavor industry, scientific acumen and a track record of leading high-performance, multifunctional teams,” says Mike Rindy, president.

Kempe earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and bio-process technology and obtained post-graduate certifications in industrial marketing and supply chain management. He is also an active member of the Institute of Food Technologists and The International Dairy Foods Association.



