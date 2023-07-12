Ingredients PLUS has hired Victor Pacheco as its senior vice president for operations & logistics to spearhead the creation and management of operational strategies from supply chain management to production operations, logistics and customer delivery. Pacheco joins ingredients PLUS from Bunge, a global provider of edible oils and milled grain ingredients, where he was a plant manager and director of continuous improvement. At Bunge, Pacheco managed production of a wide array of products including oils such as soybean, palm, canola, cotton and corn.

At ingredients PLUS, Pacheco and his team will continue meeting customers where and when their production circumstances dictate while expanding the Rochester-headquartered firm’s footprint. Ingredients PLUS fills food and beverage manufacturers’ needs with its fleet of trucks, railcars and plants in Pennsylvania and across New York to primarily serve the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

“Victor has years of experience with a global leader in our industry and his personality and skill set match perfectly with our team and our goals as a company,” says Erin Johnson, senior vice president of organizational strategy & development for ingredients PLUS. “He’s already proving critical to our strategic growth across the U.S. as well as plans to diversify our product offerings.”

“Prioritizing outstanding customer care is my mission, and as we grow, I’ll help apply the best practices I’ve learned to manage a global supply chain operation, multi-site production, and continuous improvement,” says Pacheco. “I’m passionate about making sure we’re good stewards of the environment, too, everywhere we have a presence; we’re challenging ourselves to be more productive while reducing emissions and waste.”

Pacheco earned his MBA from Missouri Baptist University and a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University. Pacheco is also fluent in Portuguese and Spanish. His certifications and activities include a Six-Sigma Blackbelt, DDI-certified trainer, volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters, and past member of the board of directors for the Decatur-Morgan County (Alabama) Chamber of Commerce. He and his family have relocated to the Rochester, N.Y., area, and Pacheco now serves as a member of the company’s executive leadership team.



