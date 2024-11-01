GEA is launching its next-generation batch freeze dryers, the RAY Plus series.

Building on 70 years of freeze dryer design experience, the new RAY Plus series delivers benefits in terms of energy efficiency and hygiene, providing a more flexible and efficient solution for the food industry.

Freeze-drying is an effective method to preserve a range of fresh foods, from fruit and vegetables, pet food, meat and seafood to probiotics, convenience foods, instant coffee and ready meals. Health-conscious consumers value the convenience of freeze-dried smoothies and snacks, which have an extended refrigerator-free shelf life and retain their nutritional quality, taste, texture and appearance.

The RAY Plus series offers a cabinet size range of 45 sq. meters to 180 sq. meters, with heating plates in layers of 10, 15, or 20, and condensers on both sides. These cabinets can be combined in groups of up to six, sharing a common control and support system to improve operational efficiency and ensure even load distribution across the production floor.

In designing the RAY Plus freeze dryer, GEA developed a proprietary Computational Fluid Dynamic (CFD) model. The model calculates the flow dynamics and pressure losses under deep vacuum within the freeze dryer cabinet, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency. The result is a nearly 50% reduction in pressure drop within the cabinet compared to previous models, achieved by installing vapor traps on both sides of the cabinet and allowing vapor to enter from both the top and bottom.

The new series can be integrated with existing RAY freeze dryers and connected to various cooling and heating solutions, including the latest heat pump technologies. Operating at lower temperatures with higher batch loads, the RAY Plus achieves the same daily capacity with reduced energy consumption. The system’s flexibility allows for high sublimation rates (>3 kg/m²h) or higher capacity at low vacuum (<0,15mBar) with standard refrigeration solutions.

From the RAY 125 Plus model onward, the freeze dryers are equipped with four condensers (three in operation, one in de-icing), providing a larger condensing surface and enabling operations at a condenser temperature approximately 6°C (42.8°F) warmer. This configuration also allows for operation at lower vacuum levels with higher sublimation rates.

The RAY Plus cabinets are designed for efficient washdown, with all water running to drain points at the bottom of the circular cabinet. Residual water can be removed by applying a brief vacuum to the cabinet. The design also includes an internal camera to monitor the status inside the cabinet during operation.

The new series features an intuitive user interface on the front of the unit, making it easy to operate and offering remote access. The comprehensive PC-based control system remains available for detailed operation and troubleshooting.

The RAY Plus uses trolleys running on GEA’s proven rail system with 80mm stainless steel pipes. Trolleys are available in 20, 30, or 40 tray configurations, with the 30-tray solution compatible with RAY cabinets. Optional solutions for automatic loading and unloading, as well as tray filling and cleaning, are also available.