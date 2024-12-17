Jose Rivera, outgoing CSIA CEO

The Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) announces CEO Jose M. Rivera will step down after a decade of leadership.

Under his guidance, CSIA has seen significant modernization, increased resilience and a strong financial position. Rivera will continue in his role with the organization into 2025 to ensure a successful transition to the next CEO.

“As March 2025 approaches, marking 10 years at the helm of CSIA, I reflect on our journey with immense pride,” Rivera says. “CSIA has significantly uplifted the SI industry by empowering members to build stronger businesses. Together, we have navigated critical challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and emerged more resilient. This milestone has prompted me to consider my personal and professional growth, leading to my decision to step down. I have informed the board, and we are collaborating to identify a suitable successor and ensure a seamless transition. My goal is to support CSIA through this period and ensure the success of the 2025 conference in June. It has been an honor to serve this remarkable organization and its inspiring community of entrepreneurs. I extend my best wishes to CSIA for continued success in the years to come.”

Karen Griffin, chairperson of CSIA’s board of directors, highlights the strides made under Rivera’s guidance, including modernizing the association, introducing alternative revenue sources and expanding CSIA's global presence. Griffin also emphasizes the strong financial position and resilience that Rivera's leadership has fostered.

"I want to thank Jose for his decade of unrelenting commitment and leadership at CSIA,” Griffin says. “I appreciate his proactive approach to ensuring a smooth leadership transition. The board has initiated the executive search process, and we welcome candidate suggestions.”



