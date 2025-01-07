Smithfield Foods, Inc. has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten initial public offering.

The company's existing shareholder, identified in the registration statement, is also expected to sell shares of its common stock in the proposed offering. The timing, the number of shares that may be offered and the price range have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Smithfield has applied to list its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "SFD."

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, BNP PARIBAS and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.