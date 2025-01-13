Emerson has launched the AVENTICS DS1 dew point sensor, which monitors dew point, temperature, humidity levels and quality of compressed air and other non-corrosive gases in real time from one device.

The DS1 can help operators detect and mitigate excess moisture in its early stages and prevent moisture-related equipment damage. By optimizing air quality in this way, operators can better control processes, extend pneumatic component life, ensure regulatory compliance and reduce maintenance and unplanned downtime.

“By having greater certainty about compressed air quality and control over moisture levels in compressed air lines, manufacturers of all kinds can prevent a number of common condensate-related issues and their associated costs,” says Manuel Goerbert, product marketing manager of discrete sensors at Emerson. “The new AVENTICS DS1 dew point sensor allows operators to detect changes in air quality in real time with a single device, so they can quickly make necessary adjustments to optimize production and increase overall process reliability.”

To support industrial digital transformation strategies, the DS1 dew point sensor integrates into existing systems, including the AVENTICS Series AS3 and AVENTICS Series 652 air preparation units, and connects to networks via Modbus TCP (PoE).

The sensor element is condensation-resistant and provides long-term, drift-proof performance. The DS1’s measurement values include pressure dewpoint, temperature, relative humidity, absolute humidity, moisture content, moisture content V/V, water vapor partial pressure and atmospheric dew point. The DS1 is also suitable for other non-corrosive gases, including nitrogen, oxygen, argon, helium and sulfur hexafluoride.