The AVENTICS AF2 monitors volumetric airflow to detect packaging leaks in real-time, allowing for quicker response time and less waste. It is available in two variants: Ethernet, which interfaces to directly communicate over OPC, UA or MQTT without using any gateway in between, allowing it to connect to any network and send data to an already existing software system, and the industrial version, which supports analog 4-20mA and IO-Link connectivity. All have integrated statistical, counter and logging capabilities and Color OLED displays with configurable graphs.

