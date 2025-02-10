Global automation technology leader Emerson has released the Rosemount 9195 Wedge Flow Meter, a fully integrated solution consisting of a wedge primary-sensor element, supporting components and a selectable Rosemount pressure transmitter. The meter’s flexible design is ideal for measuring process fluids with a wide range of demanding characteristics in various heavy industry applications, including metals and mining, oil and gas, renewable fuels, chemicals and petrochemicals, and pulp and paper.

It can be very difficult to measure volumetric flow accurately and reliably in applications where the process liquid is highly viscous, extremely abrasive, prone to plugging, at high temperature or a combination of these conditions. In applications with low ambient temperatures, hot process media or a combination of both, heat tracing is often required, necessitating supply of electrical power and creating a maintenance-intensive single point of failure.

The Rosemount 9195 Wedge Flow Meter addresses these and other common measurement challenges with its design. The wedge element itself has no small passages that could plug due to entrained particles, and it is abrasion-resistant due to the shallow approach angle of the process liquid and lack of critical, sharp edges. Highly viscous liquids are measured accurately due to the linear response of the meter, even at low Reynolds numbers.

The sensor’s operating temperature range is -40 to 1,000°F, and the meter is available with Emerson’s Rosemount 3051S Thermal Range Expander for measuring hot or viscous liquids without the need for heat tracing.

“The Rosemount 9195 offers a fully assembled design for accurate measurement of liquids that wear or plug other meters,” says David Wright, global product manager for Emerson’s measurement solutions business. “This new design solves a range of difficult customer problems by integrating innovative features into a trusted technology.”

Two-way digital connections from the selected pressure transmitter to a host, such as a distributed control or asset management system, can be made via 4-20 mA HART, WirelessHART, FOUNDATION Fieldbus, Modbus or BSAP/MVS. Depending on the selected transmitter, a wide range of process variables can be sent to host systems for process control and monitoring, diagnostics and other purposes.

Application flexibility is provided with three sensor/transmitter connection styles:

Compact: Reduces pipe standoff to address plugging and cleaning concerns. Saddle-style, remote-seal connection reduces the weight of the meter by 50%.

Reduces pipe standoff to address plugging and cleaning concerns. Saddle-style, remote-seal connection reduces the weight of the meter by 50%. Flanged: Incorporates a 2-inch NPS/DN50 connection. This traditional style is used if flushing rings and valve assemblies are required.

Incorporates a 2-inch NPS/DN50 connection. This traditional style is used if flushing rings and valve assemblies are required. Threaded: Incorporates a 1/2-inch NPT connection with tubing, ideal for applications where plugging is less of a concern than erosion or wear

To simplify ordering and ensure that the correct remote-seal system is specified, five optional application packages — including standard, abrasive, ultra-high process temperature, cold environment and remote mount — are available for the sensor element.

Available line sizes for the sensor are 2-inch to 8-inch (50 to 200 mm). All wetted materials are 316L stainless steel, and the meter complies with ASME B31.3 and CRN safety standards. Additional materials and sizes can be accommodated upon request.

