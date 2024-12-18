Emerson has launched its new Energy Manager solution, a pre-engineered hardware and software offering designed to simplify industrial electricity monitoring with quick setup and intuitive operation.

The Energy Manager solution monitors asset energy use in real time, allowing manufacturers to gain deeper insight into energy consumption and operating costs, lowering carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and maximize energy and operational efficiency.

Most manufacturers, including original equipment and industrial manufacturers, consumer packaged goods companies and food and beverage producers, face mounting pressure to increase productivity while reducing energy use and environmental impact. To better meet efficiency and sustainability goals, operators need visibility into their facilities’ energy use to address waste and inefficiencies.

Emerson’s Energy Manager solution provides energy measurements in real time, allowing plant managers to quickly view values and see savings opportunities, such as idle consumption and peak loads. The software’s dashboard provides asset-specific energy use, associated costs and CO2 emissions for up to 10 end points (expandable to 50 endpoints with a license).

This level of visibility gives organizations greater control to identify idle machines and optimize machine schedules during off-peak hours, reducing electricity use across the plant floor and lowering overall utility costs. Most facilities can reduce energy waste up to 10-30% and carbon emissions by up to 15-30%.

Scalable and easy to integrate with new or existing energy meters, the software is available either preinstalled on edge hardware, such as the PACSystemsTM RXi2-BP industrial PC, or as a standalone application that can be installed in a virtualized environment.

“Reliable, accurate monitoring of energy costs and emissions is becoming invaluable to organizations,” says Eugenio Silva, intelligent automation product manager with Emerson’s discrete automation business. “Our new Energy Manager solution gives operators, facility managers and corporate sustainability teams greater visibility and deeper understanding of energy consumption and operating costs at all times. This can better position companies to track and reach targets, comply with regulations, and reliably reduce environmental impact.”