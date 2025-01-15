Carolina Foods’ Pineville, N.C. facility has won FOOD ENGINEERING magazine’s Plant of the Year for 2025.

The state-of-the-art headquarters and production facility is part of a strategic growth plan that began three years ago with an investment from Charlotte-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners, which specializes in growing middle-market businesses. The new facility adds 425,000 sq. ft. to Carolina Foods’ previously existing 100,000 sq. ft. of operations creating such baked goods as Duchess Honey Buns, donuts, pastries and pies.

Judges were impressed by the efficiencies included in the project that enable Carolina Foods to improve its overall product throughput while maintaining high levels of product safety and quality. The project team’s use of a linear setup, high levels of automation and new production equipment technology have boosted the company’s ability to serve its customers in all 50 states. The approach taken to separate fryer rooms from the rest of the production space was a novel way to achieve design goals.

"This pivotal milestone symbolizes a new era and the culmination of decades of dedication and commitment to the customers we serve," says Carolina Foods CEO Dan Myers. "The delicious smell of our honey buns now fills the air in Pineville, a testament to the innovation and quality that has kept us thriving for 90 years, and we are grateful to celebrate this new chapter surrounded by our esteemed employees, community members and partners."

A full profile of the plant and its design will be published as the April cover story of FOOD ENGINEERING, and the award will be presented at the annual Food Automation & Manufacturing Symposium and Expo, held April 14-16 at the Hilton Downtown Tampa in Tampa, Florida.