Bühler has acquired puffing technology from CEREX for food, pet food and feed applications.

CEREX, a Swiss manufacturer of machines for food, feed and non-food applications, originally developed this technology. The technology is applicable to a range of products – snacks, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, confectionery, bakery items and dairy products.

“The puffing process is a game-changer in how we approach cereal and snack production, offering a broad range of recipe possibilities, including coatings and fillers across many product categories,” says Christoph Vogel, head of business unit human nutrition at Bühler. “The integration of this technology into Bühler’s portfolio strengthens our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers and fosters continued innovation in recipe development.”

Puffing is a hydrothermal process that uses heat and pressure to significantly expand the volume of raw materials. The process requires the material to contain 10-14% water and 65-75% starch, with protein and fat levels also affecting the outcome. Puffed products offer several advantages. Their increased volume and porosity make them lighter and crispier – a highly desirable quality for snacks and cereals. The puffing process also enhances digestibility by breaking down starches and improves shelf life by reducing moisture content and preventing spoilage. It also boosts nutritional potential as the product can easily be enriched with vitamins, minerals or proteins.

In breakfast cereals, grains like rice, corn, wheat or quinoa are puffed to create expanded, crunchy textures that are perfect for morning meals. In cereal bars, puffed grains add texture, visual appeal and a distinctive crunch. The grains are either mixed with melted chocolate or layered on top, depending on the desired structure of the final product, providing a balance of crunch and lightness. Puffing technology is also used in dairy products, such as yogurt and ice cream, where puffed grains like quinoa, rice, or buckwheat serve as crunchy toppings or mix-ins to enhance the eating experience and nutritional value.

The new acquisition adds value to Bühler’s offerings and can contribute to the production efficiency and sustainability of customers’ plants. Bühler's Cerex puffing technology enhances grain processing by achieving maximum yields of over 95%, reducing waste while ensuring uniform puffing across all grains. The system consumes 50% less energy compared to similar systems – it utilizes 60 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per 100 kg of product as opposed to 120 kWh. Additionally, it ensures a stable and industrial-grade puffing process compliant with food safety regulations.

In April 2025, Bühler will open an Application & Training Center at its headquarters in Uzwil, Switzerland, focused on the puffing technology. At the center, customers can test new product recipes with ingredients such as pulses and develop new processes applying this technology.

“By incorporating advanced puffing technology, we are confirming our commitment to innovation, addressing both current market demands and anticipating future consumer trends," Vogel says. "Now, we are ready to discuss with our customers the exceptional opportunities for integrating this solution into their plants.”