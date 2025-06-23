Maestrani Uses Bühler’s Technology to Boost Chocolate Production Efficiency

Maestrani Schweizer Schokoladen AG and Bühler are taking their partnership to the next level through digitalization. With the support of Bühler’s digital solutions, Maestrani has achieved an 18% increase in production efficiency while gaining transparency and laying the foundation for a smart factory.

With a heritage that spans more than 170 years, Maestrani produces over 4,500 tons of chocolate annually for its Minor, Munz and Maestrani brands. At its site in Flawil, Switzerland, the company also welcomes over 230,000 visitors each year to its Chocolarium World of Discovery.

Guided by its purpose of “making the world sustainably happier, bit by bit,” Maestrani is committed to continuous improvement and innovation. “To meet growing consumer expectations and ensure our long-term competitiveness, we must be faster, more adaptable and ready for future challenges,” says Christoph Birchler, CEO of Maestrani. “Digitalization plays a key role in achieving this.”

Data Transparency with Bühler Insights

In 2016, Maestrani initiated its digital transformation journey, in collaboration with Bühler, aiming to enhance process transparency and efficiency. Central to this effort is Bühler Insights, Bühler’s digital platform that connects machines, aggregates data and visualizes operational performance.

By installing intelligent sensors across equipment, Maestrani began capturing real-time data from various production steps, including mixing, refining and conching. Bühler Insights consolidates this information, enabling operators and managers to monitor key performance indicators (KPIs), identify inefficiencies and make data-based decisions.

“With Bühler Insights, we now collect and analyze dozens of data points per machine,” says Patrik Keller, head of production and logistics at Maestrani. “This level of transparency allows us to move from reactive to proactive process management.”

Based on the data in Bühler Insights, Bühler and Maestrani together built a virtual model to simulate possible process improvements before implementation. This virtual simulation minimizes disruptions and accelerates continuous improvement initiatives.

“Our approach combines real-time monitoring with advanced analytics to optimize overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), improve resource efficiency and support continuous improvement,” says Fabian Dintheer, digital program manager at Bühler.

Turning Insights into Action

An outcome of this collaboration was the identification of a bottleneck in the five-roll mill refiner. Using Bühler Insights, Maestrani quantified the inefficiency and simulated improvement scenarios. One intervention involved installing a new conveyor system to streamline material flow, resulting in an 18% increase in efficiency for chocolate mass production.

“With data transparency, we transitioned from relying solely on experience to making data-based decisions,” Keller says. “This was a game-changer for our operational efficiency.”

A Partnership Driving Innovation

Maestrani and Bühler have been working together since 1985, evolving from a supplier relationship into a partnership. Bühler leverages Maestrani as a pilot site to test and refine its digital innovations in real-world conditions.

“Maestrani has been an ideal partner for us because of their openness to innovation and their willingness to explore new ways of improving production,” Dintheer says. “By working together in real production environments, we have been able to refine our digital solutions and unlock significant efficiency gains. This partnership demonstrates how data transparency and collaboration can drive tangible results – not only for productivity, but also for sustainability and quality.”

Toward a Smart Chocolate Factory

Building on this success, Maestrani is pursuing a smart factory vision. Future steps will focus on expanding traceability, optimizing conching processes and automating production with minimal manual intervention. These initiatives will help Maestrani meet market demands, address workforce challenges and produce more sustainably.

“Digitalization is not just about increasing output,” Birchler says. “It is about producing smarter with better quality, less waste and more agility. This is essential for our future success.”