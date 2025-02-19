Food-tech innovator Ever After Foods and global food leader Bühler will collaborate to help food producers around the globe produce cultivated meat efficiently at mass-scale. Bühler and Ever After Foods will work together to bring to market a commercial-scale cultivated meat production system that allows commercial production at a 10-times-lower scale than existing technologies.

Bühler aims to foster the development of equipment to enable market-ready, sustainable, healthy and affordable cellular products that can address increasingly complex food-system challenges, reduce the environmental impact and improve food security. Ever After Foods provides the technology to deliver commercial-scale production systems specifically designed to meet the needs of the cultivated meat sector.

“The global food chain faces significant challenges if we are to successfully and sustainably feed our growing population,” notes Ian Roberts, CTO at Bühler. “How we produce and consume protein will continue to change and requires a transition of our protein system to deliver this. Powering cultivated meat production at scale with a patented production system, Ever After Foods will help the food industry keep pace with the protein demands of a growing global population.”

Dedicated to leading a new era of scalability and sustainability for cultivated meat, Ever After Foods is working closely with select cultivated meat companies and leaders in the food industry to accelerate the development and global deployment of its proprietary edible packed-bed (EPB) technology platform. Ever After Foods is actively creating scalable production solutions for clients, and its collaboration with Bühler will pave the way for dedicated and continued support of production solutions in the sector.

“The cultivated meat industry must move beyond relying on pharma-based technologies and adopt solutions specifically designed for food production,” says Eyal Rosenthal, CEO of Ever After Foods. “Our strategic collaboration with Bühler, a global leader in food equipment, is a critical step toward delivering scalable and efficient technologies that empower cultivated meat producers and food companies to bring their products to market. Together, we are driving the development of tailored solutions to sustainably scale cultivated meat production.”

With Ever After Foods, cultivated meat producers can reduce production costs while achieving production efficiency. Alongside these advancements, Ever After Foods’ platform offers biological advantages, including enhanced nutritional value and flavor.

The company has successfully demonstrated its technology in collaboration with industry partners, enabling the natural production of both muscle and fat tissues for beef, chicken, duck and fish cells. This ensures a replication of conventional animal-derived meat in taste, texture and overall experience. Ever After Foods provides the production platform that partners need to scale and achieve high-yield cultivated meat production.