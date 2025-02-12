Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) is introducing a real dairy milk that contains 50 calories per serving with 75% less sugar than fat-free skim milk.

Milk50 by DairyPure contains the same key nutrients found in other dairy milks, including protein. The lactose-free, reduced-calorie milk are available in Original, Chocolate and Vanilla flavors.

"Milk50 is revolutionizing the dairy aisle with real dairy milk that addresses the top concerns of health-conscious consumers – calories and sugar," says Rachel Kyllo, chief marketing officer of dairy brands at DFA. "While some people switched to plant-based alternatives seeking lower calories, they've been forced to compromise on both taste and nutrition. Now they don't have to settle for less."

A 1-cup serving of Milk50 contains 9 grams of protein and 2-3 grams of sugar, depending on the variety. A serving of Milk50 is also an excellent source of calcium (20% Daily Value) and a good source of vitamin D (10%) and vitamin A (15%). Milk50 achieves its benefits without artificial flavors or colors.

Using an advanced ultra-filtration method, Milk50 removes sugar while preserving protein. With 75% of the sugar removed in Milk50, a touch of sweetness is added back in to achieve an ideal taste profile. The Original and Vanilla flavors contain allulose. Allulose is classified as a carbohydrate and research shows it does not raise blood sugar levels.

Milk50 will be sold at Target stores nationwide and select West Coast retailers, including Walmart, Albertsons and Stater Bros. Markets. It will be available in 48-oz. plastic bottles in the dairy aisle for a suggested retail price of $4.49.