In the ever-evolving landscape of industrial automation, the quest for equipment that combines versatility, precision and connectivity has been relentless.

“Today, we’re thrilled to introduce a product that not only meets these demands, but (also) sets a new benchmark for excellence in the field of chemical metering pumps,” says Josh Donegia, global product manager at LMI Pumps. “The TD Series is a masterpiece of engineering that promises to revolutionize process-control applications across industries.”

Versatility and Control

The TD Series is as an adaptable chemical metering pump, standing out with its range of control features. From optional manual-speed adjustment to SCADA-system compatibility for full remote control, the TD Series offers flexibility. The inclusion of MODBUS and Bluetooth connectivity ensures that these pumps are ready to integrate seamlessly into the modern, interconnected industrial environment.

Innovation at the Core

LMI’s commitment to innovation is evident in the completely redesigned liquid-ends of the TD Series pumps. The new liquid-ends are crafted with superior materials, integrating double-ball check valves and over-molded diaphragms engineered for extended durability, capable of operating continuously for up to 40 million strokes. Coupled with FASTPRIME technology, these pumps guarantee quick, effortless commissioning and priming.

The drive system at the core of the TD series is the first of its kind in any pump on the market and promises flexibility, control precision and efficiency to reduce energy consumption and maximize the system’s durability and accuracy.

Tailored to Your Needs

Understanding the diverse needs of process control, the TD Series is available in three models: Basic, Advanced and COMMs. Each model is meticulously designed to fit into the application with ease.

The Basic model is the epitome of simplicity, offering straightforward speed control while maintaining the high standards of accuracy and robustness expected from LMI’s enhanced drive system.

The Advanced model has functionality, providing multiple internal and external control options. A large, digital TFT display offers intuitive access to a wealth of sophisticated features, including calibration assist, multiple digital I/Os, batch and dose modes, system and user totalizers, and Bluetooth.

The COMMs model incorporates all the features of the Advanced model and adds industrial-protocol communications, making it the perfect choice for those seeking comprehensive connectivity.

Embark on a Precision Journey

The TD Series from LMI Pumps is not just a product; it is a statement – a testament to the power of innovation and the relentless pursuit of perfection.

“We invite you to experience the future of chemical metering with the TD Series, where versatility, control and precision converge to create the ultimate tool for your process control applications,” Donegia says. “Embrace the change and let the TD Series pumps propel your operations to new heights of efficiency and reliability.”