Mitsubishi Electric Unveils FR-D800 Series Inverters

Mitsubishi Electric has launched its FR-D800 Series Inverters, which are designed to deliver performance, easy operation and energy efficiency for a range of industrial applications. Compact and intuitive, the new series delivers performance alongside features designed to make selection, installation and operation simpler.

With a focus on user-friendliness, the FR-D800 inverters feature a door-style surface cover and integrated wiring to make installation faster and easier. The FR-D800 inverters are up to 37% smaller than their equivalent predecessors, reducing enclosure size requirements and allowing for flexible mounting and reduced installation costs. A new USB Type-C interface lets users set parameters directly from a PC without powering up the inverter, streamlining setup and maintenance.

The inverters can help save energy with synchronous motor control, which reduces power consumption and cuts operating costs. Its motor drive and lower standby power consumption also contribute to a reduced carbon footprint, supporting sustainable production practices.

“With the FR-D800 series, we wanted to create an inverter that both new and experienced users can use with confidence,” says Shotaro Marumoto, inverter development section leader at Mitsubishi Electric. “We’ve made it straightforward while delivering the advanced performance businesses need to improve productivity, save energy and meet their sustainability goals.”

The FR-D800 series is suitable for a range of applications, from conveyors and pumps to food processing equipment and textile machinery. Selected models are also suitable for harsh, corrosive environments, thanks to the circuit board protection meeting IEC 60721-3-3:1994 3C2/3S2 standards. Furthermore, the FR-D800 inverters can control both induction and permanent magnet (PM) motors, eliminating the need for multiple inverters for different motor types. Built-in support for Ethernet protocols, including CC-Link IE TSN, Modbus/TCP and Ether-Net/IP, ensures integration into existing industrial networks, enabling users to integrate the inverters into their digital manufacturing and smart production environments.

The series also makes maintenance simpler. Its preventive maintenance functions include lifetime diagnostics for components like capacitors and fans, helping operators spot potential issues early, especially when using the FR Configurator2 support software. Anomaly detection based on current patterns helps reduce the risk of unexpected downtime, and when a fault does occur, analysis functions solve the problem.

“Energy efficiency, simplicity and reliability are essential for modern automation applications and industry in general,” Marumoto adds. “The FR-D800 series shows Mitsubishi Electric’s commitment to providing solutions that meet these needs while contributing to a greener future.”

The FR-D800 series is available globally, with models designed for different voltage requirements, including three-phase 400V and single-phase 100V and 200V options.