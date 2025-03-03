Vivici has launched Vivitein BLG in the U.S. market. The flagship ingredient under its Vivitein protein platform, Vivitein BLG is available now, enabling B2B customers to launch disruptive and differentiated products to consumers in the U.S. market.

Vivitein BLG is a dairy protein (beta-lactoglobulin) that is produced through precision fermentation, with no animals involved in the production process.

The ingredient, which is self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) in the U.S., unlocks a range of consumer product innovations for food and beverage companies. These include clear, water-based protein drinks; clean protein powders with muscle-building performance and rapid absorption; and vegan-friendly protein bars with chewy textures similar to bars made with animal-derived ingredients.

Vivitein BLG is targeted at the active nutrition category. According to reports by Global Data and LEK Consulting, the category was valued globally at $28.4 billion in 2023 with 8.5% growth, priming it for growth in the coming years. With the first customer offtake agreements for Vivitein BLG already secured, Vivici is poised to capitalize on that growth.

“As the role of protein in an active lifestyle continues to rise, American consumers demand a higher quantity and quality of protein in their diets,” says Stephan van Sint Fiet, CEO of Vivici. “Vivitein BLG brings a new standard of protein to the U.S. active nutrition market – one that enables companies to deliver on consumer demand in a way that no other protein has before.”

Precision fermentation – the method used by Vivici to create dairy protein – combines the process of traditional fermentation with advances in biotechnology, producing proteins without the need for animals. The technology promises to meet the protein needs of the world’s growing population sustainably without compromising on price, taste or nutritional quality.

Vivitein BLG offers sustainability benefits over conventional methods of producing protein. These include 86% less water usage and a carbon footprint that is 68% lower than conventional methods of producing dairy protein (according to a life cycle assessment by CE Delft).

“Our journey to-date has seen us rigorously demonstrate the game-changing credentials of Vivitein BLG from both a sustainability and commercial perspective,” van Sint Fiet says. “When we say that Vivitein BLG is a new standard of protein, it’s so much more than marketing.”

Backed by nutrition, health and beauty multinational dsm-firmenich and dairy multinational Fonterra, Vivici was founded in 2023 with the mission of realizing the commercial potential of precision fermentation.

Vivici’s senior team brings decades of combined expertise in ingredient application and offers a blend of commercial and technical acumen that sets the company apart in serving the needs of food and beverage customers.

Continuing its momentum, the company plans to complement its existing manufacturing capabilities with a U.S. manufacturing partner in the coming months. It also promises a pipeline of future ingredient products, with a lactoferrin ingredient – Vivitein LF – to be launched later this year.

Vivici will display Vivitein BLG at Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. Attendees will be able to sample and learn more about the ingredient by visiting Booth #3894 at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 4-7.