Fayette Industrial has named Bernstein-Rein as its agency of record. Bernstein-Rein began handling efforts to support Fayette’s growth objectives in January.

“Bernstein-Rein brings a wealth of knowledge within our industry, as well as proven strategies that drive qualified leads,” says Carl Haveman, chief operating officer at Fayette. “This partnership is critical for our growth as we continue to develop our internal teams, our expertise and our leadership position. We could not be more excited to bring Bernstein-Rein to the table to help move our vision forward.”

Specializing in industrial sanitation services tailored to meet the standards of the food industry, Fayette Industrial works with food manufacturers across the U.S. to achieve FDA and USDA regulatory compliance.

“Our B2B and industry expertise make us a perfect match with Fayette,” says Kelli Anstine, president of Bernstein-Rein. “Partnering with a growing company, especially one focused on delivering quality services for their customers in the food safety environment, fits BR’s legacy of building brands. We know just how to help them stand out from their competitors and drive the right leads to propel them forward.”