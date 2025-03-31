Provisur’s Weiler Mixer Grinder Dominator 14 Can Now Have an Inline Reclaim System

Provisur is an industrial food processing equipment manufacturer headquartered in Chicago, with a global network of sales and service locations, as well as innovation centers. The company’s Weiler Mixer Grinder Dominator 14 360B now comes with an add-on, an inline reclaim system that helps processors get more meat out of their grind operation.

The Weiler Mixer Grinder Dominator 14 is a long-term investment for processors of beef, pork, chicken, alternative proteins, pet foods and other raw materials. Used in tandem with Provisur’s Dominator Max inline reclaim system, it allows processors to maximize output and deliver a product with texture. Meat that is rejected during the hard-tissue collection process and would otherwise move to the waste stream is reclaimed, enabling producers to boost their profits.

Technology for Product Quality

The Weiler Mixer Grinder Dominator 14 has a number of features. Twin overlapping, counter-rotating paddles combine with an unload screw to provide a thorough mixing action that is gentle on the product while ensuring a consistent mix of all raw materials. The technology in the grinding head provides clean cuts without increasing the temperature, and Dominator Balanced Flow Technology perfectly balances the flow of material, thereby maximizing throughput efficiency. Technical leakage and losses during the process are kept to a minimum. An inline fat analysis, which is typically integrated after the first grinder, provides exact data on fat content and, if necessary, requests more fat or lean meat to reach the target range. This gives processors a level of control and enables them to meet fat content and quality requirements reliably.

Maximizing Profit and Yield

The Dominator Max system can reclaim good product that would otherwise go into the waste stream, leading to higher yield. It is mounted on the Weiler Mixer Grinder and uses the grinder’s power. There are no extra drives and therefore no separate equipment to operate and maintain. The Dominator Max inline reclaim system delivers efficiency and, with every batch that is processed, it generates additional yield. When calculated across multiple lines and shifts, this leads to a return on investment, in some cases after only two weeks.

Flexible Systems and Full-Line Expertise

Provisur’s specialists take the time to listen to and analyze customer requirements. Some customers need smaller machines with more flexibility for changeovers to different products; other customers run single products on bigger lines – these customers need to produce as much as possible in the most efficient way possible.

Provisur delivers both fully automated modules for single-product, high-capacity lines and semi-automated machines for smaller, more flexible lines. Furthermore, individual machines are integrated into line systems in which machines communicate throughout the process with minimal human touchpoints. Provisur’s Feed the Former (FTF) system is a fully automated materials transfer system comprised of grinders, formers and conveyors. The manual movement of raw meat is normally labor-intensive and carries hygienic risks, whereas the FTF system automatically transfers raw material from mixing and grinding and feeds it into the formers with virtually no manual touchpoints. Multiple automated transfer belts enable high-volume production and maintain quality and consistency.

At its IFFA booth in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 3-7, Provisur will highlight the Weiler Mixer Grinder Dominator 14, among other further processing technologies.