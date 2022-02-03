Along with a heavy duty 10 HP Motor, Hollymatic’s 180A features a 200 lb. hopper with a counter-balanced safety interlocked lid to provide the best in high-speed ground meat production. A stainless steel “Figure 8” mixing paddle blends fat to lean faster and easier. The shortest feed screw in the industry creates minimal temperature rise, resulting in an evenly blended mixture that looks better longer. Easy-to-clean design features in this mixer/grinder include a hopper that tilts for easy cleaning and one-tool disassembly of the mixing paddle, grinding head and feed screw for sanitizing purposes.