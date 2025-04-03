Hydro-Thermal Launches a New Website

Hydro-Thermal has published a new website.

Created with a customer-focused design and interface, this site incorporates new features for users to find products, processes and application information. Highlights include:

Has an improved navigation to more easily explore applications

Has clear and concise language, allowing for increased understanding of complex topics

Has the ability to get support quickly and efficiently

“Hydro-Thermal’s longstanding reputation in fluid processing continues to expand,” says Jim Zaiser, president and CEO of Hydro-Thermal. “This next version of our website was created to improve the information provided to our customers and prospective customers. As a thought leader in the steam heating industry, our intent is to give interested parties knowledge and education to further develop our goal to become the recognized leader in fluid processing.”

To support the company’s continued commitment to user experience, future iterations of the site will include additional industry and application information, educational process knowledge and the sharing of customers’ direct steam injection (DSI) success stories.

To review the site and for more information on Hydro-Thermal, visit https://www.hydro-thermal.com/.