The Hershey Company Intends to Acquire LesserEvil

The Hershey Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire LesserEvil. The addition of LesserEvil will expand Hershey’s snacking portfolio across its confection brands, such as Hershey’s, Reese’s and Jolly Ranchers, and salty snack brands, including SkinnyPop, Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Pirate’s Booty.

“Investing in LesserEvil brings a multi-category, better-for-you snacks platform to extend our offerings into new categories and forms, reaching new consumers in more eating occasions,” says Michele Buck, The Hershey Company president and chief executive officer. “This high-growth brand not only complements our beloved confection and salty snack brands, but also brings additional manufacturing capabilities and capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer needs.”

LesserEvil is growing as a cross-category snack brand for those who desire interesting and bold flavors with organic ingredients. Its leadership team will continue with the company to lead its commercial model, speed-to-market capabilities and manufacturing operations. Working together, the team aims to deliver category-leading growth and elevated category insights to offer the right products in the right places and at the right time for consumers.

“LesserEvil has always been built on a foundation of clear purpose, constant innovation and a deep commitment to our people — fostering a vibrant culture rooted in mindfulness and better-for-you snacking using organic ingredients,” remarks Charles Coristine, chief executive officer at LesserEvil. “Joining a company that shares our passion for responsible business, giving to a cause greater than oneself and long-term vision makes this an incredible opportunity for our brand and our team. Hershey’s century-long legacy of excellence creates not just strategic alignment, but a true cultural home where we can continue to grow and make an impact.”

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval, with anticipated closing later this year.