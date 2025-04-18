Eagle Integrates PXT and SimulTask PRO for Food Inspection

Eagle Product Inspection is integrating its PXT (photon-counting X-ray technology) and SimulTask PRO image-analysis software for food safety and quality assurance. This combination is setting a benchmark in contaminant detection, offering precision, high-speed processing and real-time data analysis for food manufacturers.

Detection with the PXT

The PXT detector transforms traditional X-ray inspection through photon-counting technology. By capturing individual photon energy measurements, the PXT produces high-resolution images. Originally developed to address the needs of the poultry industry, the PXT now serves a broad spectrum of food products.

The PXT delivers contaminant detection, identifying fragments as small as a 3-mm bone in beef rib, 1-mm bone in poultry, 0.5-mm bone in fish or 0.4-mm metal in packaged goods.

This precision enhances consumer safety, reduces product waste and helps mitigate the risk of recalls — ensuring product integrity from start to finish.

The SimulTask PRO Turns Raw Data into Actionable Insights

Detection is only half of the battle. To transform the raw data captured by the PXT into actionable insights, food processors need an image-analysis solution — and that’s what the SimulTask PRO delivers. Built for dual-energy X-ray data, the SimulTask PRO processes information in real time, creating detailed images with high clarity and contrast, even in challenging production environments.

The software captures data from multiple diodes and applies algorithms to generate the best-possible image — all within a tenth of a second. Its auto-learn functionality enables Eagle’s X-ray systems to adapt to each application, even when processing parallel images. With the industry’s highest grayscale range of up to 65,535 values, the SimulTask PRO delivers contrast and detail differentiation, allowing processors to achieve contaminant detection and product quality assurance on high-speed lines.

Advantages of the SimulTask PRO

Has real-time image processing for high-resolution results in milliseconds

Has adaptive learning capabilities for application-specific inspection accuracy

Can integrate into diverse production line configurations

Together, the PXT and SimulTask PRO provide:

Accurate detection – identifies even the smallest contaminants

Real-time, high-speed processing – eliminates inspection bottlenecks

Versatile application – works with bulk, raw and packaged products

Reduced waste and recalls – ensures early-stage contaminant removal

As regulations for food safety evolve and consumer demands increase, manufacturers must invest in inspection technologies. Eagle Product Inspection’s PXT and SimulTask PRO empower producers to meet the standards for quality and safety.