Carlsberg Sweden, Einride Introduce Electric Beer

Carlsberg Sweden and Einride have launched a limited-edition, alcohol-free beer that is shipped 100% electric, highlighting the technology driving the future of transportation.

The launch of Electric Beer is in conjunction with the expansion of Einride and Carlsberg Sweden's partnership, with wave two operations underway. Once fully scaled by end of year, Einride's AI-powered technology will power 35-40% of Carlsberg Sweden's freight operations in the southern and western parts of Sweden.

"Carlsberg has a legacy in brewing excellence, and now they're pushing that legacy forward with advanced freight technology," says Linnéa Kornehed Falck, founder and deputy CEO at Einride. "This isn't just about sustainability; it's about pushing the boundaries of freight technology, where electric is a step forward in redefining how goods are moved. This campaign brings that to life and highlights what's possible when tradition and innovation come together."

Each can has a QR code that unlocks a number of data points into the brewing of the beer and the journey of routes in Sweden. By zeroing in on one future route between Malmö, Falkenberg and Gothenburg in Sweden, users are able to deep dive on the transportation journey and the technology behind it.

Brewed for a better future: The alcohol-free beer is crafted utilizing 100% renewable energy and is moved and packed by autonomous and electric conveyor belts, forklifts and packing robots.

Route planning: Every journey is meticulously mapped, considering factors such as energy consumption, battery life, cargo weight and terrain.

Maximized utilization: AI and machine learning algorithms combine data from shipments, drivers, vehicles and charging stations to ensure trucks are always charged, fully loaded and goods are moving seamlessly.

On the road: Einride electric fleets operate with zero tailpipe emissions, decrease noise pollution by 50% and eliminate 100% of NOx emissions compared to diesel operations. Real-time digital communication keeps drivers connected and deliveries on schedule.

"We are pleased with our partnership with Einride and the progress we are making together in sustainable logistics," says Peter Hammarstedt, managing director at Carlsberg Sverige. "At Carlsberg Sverige, we continuously work to take concrete steps toward a more sustainable operation, and increasing the use of electric vehicles in our transport chain is one example of this. We hope this will spark interest in the importance of sustainable and smart logistics – and inspire others to take action in their own industries."

Einride has worked with Carlsberg Sweden since 2022. Since operations began, more than 418 tonnes of CO2e have been saved and 340,000 fully-electric kilometers have been driven, equating to over eight trips around the world.

The Electric Beer marks the latest milestone in the expanding partnership between Einride and Carlsberg Sweden, with a second deployment now underway across Sweden, set to reach full scale by the end of the year. By leveraging Einride's full platform, including vehicles and charging infrastructure all powered by an AI-driven operating system, the expanded operations will look to save up to 2,460 tonnes of CO2e yearly, over the coming years.