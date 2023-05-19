Mondi is upgrading its Dynäs pulp and paper mill in Sweden. According to the company, the modernization program will increase efficiency and improve the environmental performance of the mill for sustainable paper and paper-based packaging solutions.

The Dynäs mill produces sack and specialty kraft papers used for a variety of paper-based packaging solutions for industrial and consumer industries. The project includes the installation and upgrade of machinery and equipment, such as a new cooking plant and bark boiler, which will improve the mill's energy efficiency. Upgrades will also further reduce air and water emissions for improved wood utilization at the mill.

Roman Senecky, COO Mondi Kraft Paper, says, “By producing sustainable sack and specialty kraft paper, we continue to contribute to our MAP2030 goals and meet customer demand with solutions such as Advantage StretchWrap, an alternative to plastic film pallet wrapping, and Advantage MF EcoComp, used for high strength packaging like paper bags for wet organic household waste. The mill supplies paper across Europe.”

The Swedish Land and Environmental Court (Mark-och Miljödomstolen) approved Mondi’s works application in March 2023. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.